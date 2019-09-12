It’s another quiet morning all throughout the viewing area, but that will change later this evening. High temperatures today will be in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be a little gusty as well today out of the south at 15-25mph. This evening showers and storms will move in out of the northwest bringing widespread showers and storms for most of Texoma. A few of those storms have the potential to be on the strong to severe side primarily for wind up to 60mph and hail up to the size of quarters. Showers and storms will linger through the overnight into Friday morning. Things will turn isolated throughout Friday morning and eventually clear up around lunchtime. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the mid 80s under mostly cloudy skies.