Lawton man charged with murder now facing arson charge

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The man charged with second degree murder in a Lawton shooting from last month now faces an arson charge, accused of setting a hospital bed on fire last month.
Investigators say 32-year-old Arrieus Sims was in the hospital's emergency room at the beginning of August.
Witnesses told them at some point during his stay, he lit the corner of his mattress on fire. Hospital staff rushed into his room and restrained him, putting the flames out.
This incident happened just weeks before Sims was arrested in connection to a shooting at the Summit Ridge Apartment, where he reportedly shot and killed Michael Hyde.
