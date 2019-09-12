Man charged with Lawton murder detained in Comanche County

Reginald Talbert, 38, has been charged in connection with the January 19 shooting that claimed the life of Tyron Johnson in Lawton. (Source: WCSO)
September 11, 2019 at 8:32 PM CDT - Updated September 11 at 8:32 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The man charged in a January shooting out of Lawton is now detained in Comanche County.

Reginald Talbert is accused of shooting and killing Tyron Johnson in late January.

He was arrested in Houston in February, but was held in Wichita Falls, charged with shooting a woman back in December.

Authorities said he would have to "take care" of those charges before being sent to Lawton.

His preliminary hearing has been set for November, and he’s being held on a $2 million bond.

