The Temptations cancel Lawton performance

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Motown legends The Temptations have canceled an upcoming concert at the Apache Casino Hotel on Friday, October 4.
The cancellation is due to a medical issue with one of their singers.
“We were looking forward to another great concert at Apache Casino Hotel and we are truly disappointed to have to cancel this performance,” said Lee Bayless, Event Center Manager. “We know our customers were excited about seeing this electrifying show and hopefully, we will be able to reschedule The Temptations for a make-up date in the near future.”
People who have already purchased tickets will receive a full refund. If tickets were bought with a credit card, the credit will go back to that card. If tickets were purchased with cash, a refund can be received at the box office by showing ID that matched name of person who purchased tickets. VIP Players that used Comp Dollars for tickets will have those Comp Dollars returned to their account.
For more information, call 580-248-5905 or visit www.apachecasinohotel.com.
