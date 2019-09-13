Comanche Police Department welcomes new officers

COMANCHE, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche police department in Stephens County welcomed into five new officers into its ranks in a pinning ceremony Thursday.
The department hired two full time officers and three new reserve officers. The additions improve their ability to serve the town, with more hands now available for patrol and other work.
Chief William Straily says the hires are a relief, as he knows his officers will also be better able to protect each other.
" We have, in the past, all we’ve had was dependent on dispatch to call an officer that was close, here in town somewhere, to have a backup if an officer got in trouble, now I don’t have to worry about that . It’s just more relaxing for me, less stress, and it’ll be easier to maintain what needs to be done in the city limits," says Straily.
The recent retirement of one of the department’s K9 Officers opened up the budget for them to hire two more full time officers.
