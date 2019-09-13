First Alert Forecast: Redevelopment possible in storms tonight with clearing for the weekend

Good evening Texoma! For the remainder of the night skies will still trend mostly cloudy. Temperatures will fall from the lower 80s to the upper 70s by 8pm, mid 70s by pm, and lower 70s by 10pm. We saw some much needed rain push through last night into this morning. While most and any storms have diminished, some redevelopment of these storms is possible. While the chances are looking low, if these storms do redevelop, best chances are south of the Red River. So any Friday Night Football games happening tonight should be clear but keep in mind a popup shower could occur. (Grab the umbrella or the rain jacket, just to be on the safe side). Overnight we’ll see lows nearing 68°.