LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
Widespread showers are moving through Texoma this morning bringing us some much needed rain. These showers will begin to diminish around 8-9AM, and then a few dry hours are expected before more isolated showers and storms are possible again mid to late afternoon. These will stick with us through 10PM. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the low to mid 80s under mostly cloudy skies.
Tomorrow will be absolutely beautiful with sunshine, high temperatures in the low 90s, and low humidity. We will start the day out with mostly cloudy skies but those will dissipate by lunchtime. Make sure to get outside and enjoy the sunshine. Sunday will be another nice day, but temperatures will increase into the mid 90s and more humidity will return.
Next week will be a stable weather week with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid 90s. Winds will hold out of the south at 10-20mph. Low temperatures next week will be in the upper 60s, making our mornings slightly cooler than this past week. After next week we should see fall like weather move into Texoma.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
