Fort Sill hosts veteran hiring fair

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Over 100 military veterans made their way to Fort Sill Thursday for a hiring fair.
About 50 employers were on hand offering interviews and potential jobs as part of an event put on by Oklahoma Military Connection. It was open to all veterans and their family members.
Organizers say these events are a great opportunity for everybody involved.
“Our slogan for our agency is vets need jobs and jobs need vets. We say that because there are a lot of advantages to hiring veterans," says Kerry Master with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.
“We have a low unemployment rate in the state, low unemployment here in southwest Oklahoma so we have a lot of employers looking for job seekers. We know we have a lot of people, this is a huge base, so we have a lot of people transitioning out of the military, we have their spouses, sometimes we even have their children looking for work," says David Crow with the Oklahoma Office of
Oklahoma Military Connection puts on two of these hiring fairs each year but next year they hope to put on as many as five hiring events. They’ll have another one of these events for veterans in Norman this November.
