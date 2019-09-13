Grady Co. volunteer firefighter killed in crash near Fort Cobb

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Grady County Fire Department officials say a volunteer firefighter was killed in a non-fire related crash Thursday near Fort Cobb.
It happened around 1:30 Thursday afternoon.
Grady County Fire Department officials announced on Facebook that Acme 21-year-old Firefighter Jeffrey Blaine Alexander of Marlow was killed in the crash.
According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, a semi was traveling eastbound on County Road 1380. A pickup truck driven by Alexander was traveling northbound on County Street 2550.
The semi truck failed to stop at a stop sign, hitting the pickup. The semi overturned and landed on the passenger side. The pickup rotated and left the road to the right.
Alexander was ejected and pinned under the trailer of the semi.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by Apache EMS. The driver of the semi as long as a passenger in the pickup were not injured. Troopers say Alexander was not wearing a seat-belt.
The post by the Grady County Fire Department says he was an asset to the community and will be missed by his fire department family.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.