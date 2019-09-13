Lawton FFA Chapter kicks off new year with Calf Fry Fundraiser

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton FFA Chapter kicked off the new year with a fundraiser dinner at the Great Plains Coliseum Prairie Room.
On the menu tonight was Calf Fry’s, as well as deviled eggs and popcorn chicken.
Typically, FFA holds a Watermelon Social to begin the year, but their President said they switched it up this year, hoping to attract some new donations.
The fundraiser also featured a silent auction, with items donated by local businesses.
Their president said the entire chapter was so excited for Thursday, because it’s taken a lot of planning and time for these students.
“It’s pretty much all student based. We do get some help from the AG teachers, but as far as getting out here and doing the hard work, the students are putting it in. A lot of the support throughout our community goes unnoticed, because a lot of FFA is unknown, so it’s great to see new faces and old faces out here to support,” said FFA President Colby Gilpen.
Gilpen said with all the support they saw before and during the fundraiser, he hopes this Calf Fry can become a yearly tradition for the Lawton FFA.
