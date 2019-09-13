Lawton teacher receives surprise donation

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A local teacher was surprised with $400 Thursday.
Affinitee Graphics presented Whittier Elementary School kindergarten teacher Amanda Mack with a check during a ceremony at the school.
Mack said today she was surprised and thankful to receive the money.
“Completely caught off guard, emotional... of course I have to hold back my emotions showing, but how amazing just to have this honor. Last year I was caught off guard with teacher of the year finalist here at Whittier, so I was not expecting it today... such an honor, but so blessed and ready to share this with my students," said Mack.
She says she plans to use the money on bringing more electronics and supplies into her classroom.
