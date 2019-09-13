LFD responds to truck fire near 6th and Washington

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Crews were on the scene of a truck fire near downtown Lawton.
The fire happened around 2:15 Thursday afternoon at 6th and Washington.
The owner of the trucks said as he was turning onto Washington he heard a loud pop and the fire started immediately.
Lawton Fire Department showed up quickly, and had the fire out by 2:30.
The inside of the truck was completely ruined, including the owners cell phone, but the items in the truck bed were all salvaged.
