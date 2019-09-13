Oklahoma Challenge hosts Lawton safe driving event

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Teenagers across southwest Oklahoma got to learn all about safe driving Thursday at an event put on by the group Oklahoma Challenge.
Oklahoma Challenge was able to put this on through a grant given to them by the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office. They’ll hold four of these safe driving events across the state to talk to as many kids as possible.
Those who took part Thursday are part of The Family, Career Community Leaders of America, or FCCLA.
Officials with Oklahoma Challenge say they hope those teens take the lessons learned to their friends so we can reduce the number of distracted driving crashes.
“We know if we get them to say that’s not acceptable, they’ll start sharing that message and pretty soon, just like drunk driving’s not acceptable, texting and driving, driving distracted, driving drowsy, driving drunk or drugged will not be acceptable too," says Linda Terrell, Oklahoma Challenge Director.
They had booths, speakers and a virtual distracted driving course to show off to the kids.
Officials say students from about 70 schools across southwest Oklahoma were at the event.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.