Celebration held for Duncan Public School Foundation

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - There were free hot dogs, free pizza and even free prizes given out during a celebration event in Duncan Friday.
ASAP energy was set up at their general store on Highway 81 in Duncan. ASAP Energy is partnering with Duncan Public Schools Foundation to help support the students and teachers in the district. It’s all through ASAP’S rewards program.
Each time a customer uses a kickback card, the Duncan Public Schools Foundation will receive two cents per gallon of gas bought and two cents per dollar spent inside the store.
“The communities that we’ve got a business in, we get involved. We want to know our customers, we want to give back, we want to have customer loyalty because we are honored that they come to us so we’re going to give back what we can," says ASAP marketing director Calli Dozier.
When the foundation reaches $250, ASAP will match the donation and write a $500 check.
