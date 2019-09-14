Cleveland Elementary students celebrate National Hispanic Month

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Kids at Cleveland Elementary School are learning about other cultures through National Hispanic Month.
The month-long celebration lasts from September 15th to October 15th.
In honor of it, Cleveland Elementary is having guests from different cultures to speak to the kids.
The principal of Cleveland Elementary says he thinks this will help kids broaden their knowledge of other cultures.
“I think what it does is make them better people. When you share your culture, it also gives you more knowledge of other people, how you think, how you live. It also makes you a better person, more adaptable," says Principal Calvin Prince.
The principal says they’ve been doing this for around 15 years.
