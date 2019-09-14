Dakota Kinder charged, victim’s mother reacts to sentencing, death of her son

FREDERICK, Okla. (TNN) - Dakota Kinder could serve up to 8 years, after he was convicted on two counts: a felony for leaving the scene of a fatality accident, and a misdemeanor manslaughter charge.
It was standing room only in the District Court Room Friday afternoon, as crowds waited for the sentencing of Dakota Kinder. The victim’s mother, Kim Barnard said the time he will serve will finally help her whole family, and this community move forward.
Barnard said this entire process was grueling for her family, her community and herself.
After today, she said she can finally catch her breath, and use this experience to help protect other riders.
“We had to set an example, this is not something that should have been thrown under the table, and that’s what was expected to be done. Due to this situation, I, my family and friends has been through hell to get to this point," said Kim Barnard.
OHP said the night of the crash, Kinder and Barnard made contact while Barnard was on his motorcycle, bumping Barnard off the road.
After the crash, OHP said Kinder checked on Barnard’s body, but left him burning without alerting authorities.
After that, Kinder hid his pick up truck 12 miles from the scene of the crash.
Tilllman County District Attorney David Thomas said he wanted to make sure the facts were presented, and justice was served.
'I wanted to show the judge today the full extent they went through to hide the pick up, and I think he saw that and realized this was more than just a young man panicking, and leaving the scene," said D.A. David Thomas.
Spread throughout the court room were members of various motorcycle advocacy groups from across the state, and they said cases like this often end in disappointment.
“So many times they just receive a slap on the wrist, and the victim and their family are just left to deal with that. If we can change that, and stiffen the penalties for hit and runs, and right of way accidents, to make people more responsible for their actions, that’s what we will work for," said Susan Underwood, with ABATE.
“If you do hurt somebody, don’t leave them. They left my son on a burning motorcycle, in pieces, and on the highway. That’s not right,” said Barnard.
For many of these motorcycle riders, they were just there to support their fallen brother.
“We are here for the families, to show them support, that the community is here for them, and that they aren’t alone,” said Mark Wallmueller, with the Downed Bikers Association.
Barnard said the support of these groups has been crucial, because of how much this issue split the Frederick community.
“It has divided the community, but it’s not my fault, nor my son’s. He was a victim of a motorcycle situation, a mile from home for safety, and that did not happen. My son did not make it home," said Barnard.
Barnard said after this, she will begin working closely with the different motorcycle advocacy groups, and will use her son’s death to help motorcycle riders, as well as bicyclists be safer on the roads.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.