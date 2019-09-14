Fire department serves community with homemade chili

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Homemade chili, cornbread, all the fixins, Andy’s famous deep fried hot dogs, desserts, and more. That is what the Valley View Volunteer Fire Department served at their annual chili dinner fundraiser on Saturday.
The money raised helps the fire department operate all year and upgrade equipment, as needed.
There were also several items to bid on in a silent auction, as well as drawings for a pellet smoker, a Henry Golden Boy 22-rifle, and a $500 voucher from Adventure Travel to a destination of the winner’s choosing.
Valley View’s fire chief, Lin Newton, said the department relies on the people’s support to keep operating.
“If it wasn’t for the community’s support, not only just in our area but for all the areas, people that come out and support the volunteer fire departments, it’s crucial,” said Newton. “No matter if it’s our department or another department. The volunteer fire departments need help from everybody in the community, and everybody tries to support each other’s departments and we’re having a great turnout today.”
The chili dinner will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Lawton Rangers clubhouse, outside the LO Ranch Arena.
