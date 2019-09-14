First Alert Forecast: Cloudy skies with clearing towards lunchtime (9/14 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning Texoma! We’ll start in the upper 60s, by 8AM nearing 69°, 73° by 9AM, 82° by 11 AM and around lunchtime seeing temperatures in the mid 80s. Clouds will be pretty pesky this morning and we’ll start with mostly cloudy skies. As the sun begins to rise, clouds will taper off and we’ll end Saturday mostly sunny with a high today nearing 92°. Humidity will be higher today with dewpoints in the mid and upper 60s and even nearing the lower 70s!
Hot & dry conditions for the remainder of the weekend. Mostly sunny skies with highs near 94° while the humidity lower to the upper 60s and even some lower 50s in Texoma!
We’ll see more ridging (high pressure) as a stable and relatively quiet weather week ahead from Monday forward with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower to mid 90s.
Have a great Sunday morning
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
PS: The official first day of fall is only 9 days away!!
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.