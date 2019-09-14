First Alert Forecast: Cloudy skies with clearing towards lunchtime (9/14 AM)

Good morning Texoma! We’ll start in the upper 60s, by 8AM nearing 69°, 73° by 9AM, 82° by 11 AM and around lunchtime seeing temperatures in the mid 80s. Clouds will be pretty pesky this morning and we’ll start with mostly cloudy skies. As the sun begins to rise, clouds will taper off and we’ll end Saturday mostly sunny with a high today nearing 92°. Humidity will be higher today with dewpoints in the mid and upper 60s and even nearing the lower 70s!