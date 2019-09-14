First Alert Forecast: Quiet weather pattern ahead (9/14 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good evening everyone! I hope everyone’s Saturday is going great! Mostly sunny skies is what we’re going to see for the remainder of today. Temperatures will fall from the 90s after the early part of the evening continues. We’ll see upper 80s by 8PM, lower 80s by 9PM and overnight a low of 69°. All night winds will be gusting out of the south at 5-10mph.
For Sunday, we’ll see temperatures rise from the upper 60s to the upper 80s by noon and a high tomorrow nearing 94°. We’re in a pretty quiet weather pattern for the next several days.
From Monday forward, we’ll see highs in the lower to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. We’re keeping an eye out for Friday & Saturday where we could see another round of rain move into parts of Texoma.
Have a great & safe rest of your Saturday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
