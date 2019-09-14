Freedom Elementary students and parents take part in color run

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Students at Freedom Elementary School on Fort Sill took part in a color run Friday.
This is the third year that Freedom has held this event.
All kids who got their parents' permission to take part got to run and get covered in different colors.
1,400 people took part, and the PTA president for Freedom Elementary says the money raised from sponsoring children to take part and the money raised from selling t-shirts this year all goes to a good cause.
“We’re raising money for our technology grant. Every year we try to raise $20,000 to bring technology to the school. So far this has helped out tremendously. The community at fort sill has just been amazing at helping us," says PTA president Julia Stephens.
She says they hope to make next year’s event even bigger and better.
