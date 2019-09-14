Lawton Fire Department warps up Officer Academy

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Fire Department’s Officer Academy wrapped up Friday.
This is part of the promotional process. The firefighters that attended the academy learned how to step in the role of being a company officer on the truck, and running a crew.
It’s a week long academy and Friday, they went over policies relating to the media.
The deputy training officer for the Lawton Fire Department says this academy was all about setting up the people who will one day act as leaders within their ranks.
“Basically what we’re doing is setting up a future with these budding officers. set the tide of how the department’s going to be run, and ultimately how we can benefit the citizens of Lawton as a result," says <Joshua Brown, Deputy Training officer for LFD.
Their next step will be hitting the books in preparation for the promotional test that’s coming up next month.
