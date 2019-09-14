Lawton man changed with contributing to delinquency of a minor

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Police have issued a warrant for a Lawton man accused of having an intimate relationship with a teenage girl.
20-year-old William Wingo is charged contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Investigators say he has been in a relationship with a 15-year-old, the girl’s mother telling detectives he had known her since she was 10 years old.
They searched through the girl’s phone, which Wingo reportedly gifted to her, and found several messages detailing their relationship, and performing sexual acts.
A bond has been set for $50,000.
