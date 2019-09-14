LPD searching for two women connected to shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Police are searching for a pair of women connected to a deadly shooting last month, and prosecutors say one them is an accessory to murder.
An arrest warrant has been filed for 20-year-old Maya Solis.
Investigators say she is the girlfriend of Arrieus Sims Jr., who is charged with shooting and killing Michael Hyde in late August.
They say Solis drove Sims away from the scene after the shooting, taking him to an unknown house where they believe the gun used to kill Hyde may have been gotten rid of. She’s charged with a felony count of accessory after the fact.
An arrest warrant has also been filed for 28-year-old Candace Navarro, on a child neglect charge. Police say the shooting happened at her apartment and that Solis used her jeep to drive Sims from the crime scene.
Though she’s not wanted in connection to the shooting, investigators say she allowed her young daughter to be exposed to drug use, as she reportedly admitted to allowing people to use meth in her home. They say she also had a picture of her daughter smoking a marijuana blunt on her phone.
She’s been charged with a felony count of child neglect.
