LPD’s Cops and Kids Picnic happening at Elmer Thomas Park

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Police Department’s 39th annual Cops and Kids Picnic is happening Saturday morning at Elmer Thomas Park.
The kiddos will be allowed to see the cars and even go for rides.
LPD officer Sgt. Dustin Dye says they’ve invited departments throughout southwest Oklahoma to come out.
“Hopefully kids will get an interaction with kids police officers and other police departments and know that we’re here for them...not to be scared. If they need us, they can call us, so that’s what we’re hoping for," says Dye.
Not only will they get to explore police cars and meet officers, but there will also be food, a live band, and a bounce house. Everything is free.
It’s happening this Saturday from 10 in the morning until 1 in the afternoon at Elmer Thomas Park.
