MacArthur alumni celebrate 50 year anniversary at football game

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - MacArthur High School kicked off it’s 50 year anniversary celebration Friday and Friday night alumni gathered at Cameron Stadium for the game against Lawton High School.
Former students from graduating classes as far back as 1972 joined current students on the field to sing the fight song.
Alumna like Vonda Clarke, who graduated from MacArthur in 1973, says she usually attends the reunion for her graduating class but says tonight was really something special and she had a big thank you for her alma mater.
“MacArthur I just appreciate you for maintaining tradition and excellence in academics and sports. I just appreciate it...I love coming back,” said Clarke.
The festivities continue Saturday with a tour of MacArthur High School starting at 12:30.
