MacArthur celebrates 50 year anniversary with pep rally

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The 50 year anniversary of MacArthur High School got underway Friday and it will continue Saturday.
First, alumni from the last 50 years were invited out to take part in the big pep rally Friday afternoon. They held that in the auditorium.
They also invited alumni to come to the MacArthur versus Lawton High football game going on at the Cameron University football stadium, and to sing the fight song on the field before the game.
School officials are asking alumni to cheer on the Highlanders who are sporting a bit of a different look to celebrate the 50 years.
“I also hope you notice that on the helmets we have a 50 years and a different shape M on the helmets, and I know our football players are excited to represent the entire generation of Highlanders," says Laura Puccino, principal at Macarthur High School.
And Saturday, the 50 year celebration will continue as alumni are invited out to tour the school starting at 10:30 in the morning.
