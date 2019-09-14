MacArthur High School celebrates 50 years

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -MacArthur High School is celebrating it’s 50th anniversary and alumni got to step foot in the halls once again.
Saturday, they came to the school where they walked the halls and caught up with old friends. Thursday night is when the activities started for the alumni with a Parade of the Queens in Elmer Thomas Park, and practice of the fight song and Alma Mater.
This prepared them for Friday night’s game against Lawton High.
“It is very nostalgic. It brings back a lot of memories, a whole lot of feelings. Seeing all of our old classmates that has really really been a touching a moving experience for everybody," said Allan Hampton.
Activities continued this evening at the Hilton Garden Inn with karaoke and a social hour.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.