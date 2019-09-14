Sponsorship feeds LHS band members

“Sometimes, a lot of the kids will end up missing practice time having to go to concessions to get food and other things, and a lot of times it will be as simple as a slice of pizza or something -- and that’s not gonna keep them full, especially when they’re playing an instrument, having to march, and they aren’t able to get food until halftime. I’ve had to have people bring me food. So now we have a sponsor that’s going to help us out -- to help out the whole band, not just a certain section -- it’s really settling, it’s a good feeling,” says 11th grade band member Andrew Sanders.