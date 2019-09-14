Texas man dead after collapsing in Jackson County Jail booking room

JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - According to Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy, a 56-year-old man from Dallas is dead after collapsing in the booking room at the Jackson County Jail.
Around 8:30 a.m. Friday, Altus Police arrested Brent Waters in the 1000 block of Falcon Road on suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. Waters was transported to Jackson County Memorial Hospital where hospital personnel drew blood for testing by the OSBI lab as part of the DUI investigation. Waters was then transported to the Jackson County Jail where he suddenly collapsed in the booking room. Officers and jail personnel administered CPR. Waters was transported to Jackson County Memorial Hospital by ambulance where he was later pronounced dead.
An autopsy will be performed by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s office to determine a cause of death. Waters’ death will be investigated by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
