Travis Manion Foundation 9/11 Heroes Run held in Elgin

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Travis Manion Foundation 9/11 Heroes Run was brought to Oklahoma Saturday for the first time in Elgin.
It’s a national 5K that happens all around the U.S. and there’s 90 events going on this month. Around 80 participants came out to support the cause in Elgin.
The money raised goes toward the Travis Manion Foundation which is a national non-profit organization. They support programs for veterans. First responders were also out cheering runners on to the finish line.
“The meaning behind this is to remember 9/11, it was a horrible tragedy in our country’s history. We can’t forget our past, we can’t forget what happened to us. We got to honor those that put themselves on the line everyday to try and make sure that doesn’t happen again, but they stand that if it happens, they’re going to react," said Ben Miller.
Miller said he plans to grow this event next year.
