Woman arrested after hitting vehicles and pedestrian in Scooters parking lot
Melissa Parish, 52, is charged with leaving the scene of injury accident, eluding a police officer, and assault with a dangerous weapon. (Source: KSWO)
By Kristen Ward | September 14, 2019 at 3:03 PM CDT - Updated September 14 at 3:09 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Shortly before 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning, officers with the Lawton Police Department were called to Scooters on SW Lee Blvd. for the report of an accident involving multiple vehicles and a pedestrian.

When police arrived they learned a woman had run into several vehicles in the parking lot and a pedestrian. According to a police report, the pedestrian tried to stop the driver by firing rounds at the vehicle.

The pedestrian transported himself to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, identified as 52-year-old Melissa Parish, fled the parking lot in the vehicle and led police on a brief chase. Parish eventually stopped the vehicle. She was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an injury accident, eluding a police officer and assault with a dangerous weapon.

