First Alert Forecast: Plenty of sunshine & lower humidity for today (9/15 AM)

As you begin to wake up temperatures will be near in the upper 60s and lower 70s for many. As the sun rises this morning, temperatures will begin to warm, seeing mid 70s by 9AM, upper 70s by 10AM, lower 80s by 11AM, lunchtime nearing the upper 80s and a high today in the mid 90s. Plenty of sunshine on tap for this Sunday with mostly sunny skies. Winds gusting out of the south at 10-15mph.
We’re in a relatively quiet weather pattern for the next several days. Overnight into Monday, temperatures will be in nearing 70°. We’ll warm to the mid 90s once again with plenty of sunshine under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows nearing 71°. A copy and paste heading into Tuesday as well. Ample sunshine with highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.
The quiet pattern lasts through Friday, mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid to lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Come Friday, we’ll see another cold front move through the area, very similar to what we saw this past Friday. This means partly clouds skies, a chance for rain and highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Looking ahead to the bonus forecast, it seems the 90s make a come back for the weekend of the 9/21-9/22. However,on September 23rd, the first day of fall, we’re trending for the remainder of the week to be in the 80s.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
