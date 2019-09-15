First Alert Forecast: Plenty of sunshine & lower humidity for today (9/15 AM)

As you begin to wake up temperatures will be near in the upper 60s and lower 70s for many. As the sun rises this morning, temperatures will begin to warm, seeing mid 70s by 9AM, upper 70s by 10AM, lower 80s by 11AM, lunchtime nearing the upper 80s and a high today in the mid 90s. Plenty of sunshine on tap for this Sunday with mostly sunny skies. Winds gusting out of the south at 10-15mph.