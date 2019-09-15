First Alert Forecast: Quiet weather now before unsettled weather returns by the end of the week

Thursday still stay mostly sunny and highs nearing 93°. Unsettled weather returns heading into the end of this week heading into Friday, Saturday & Sunday. There is some disagreement between the models as to HOW we are going to get the rain. The timing of the rain is looking, right now, to be Friday through Sunday. Regardless they’re in agreement that we’re going to see some sort of precipitation heading into this weekend. Winds pick up some, out of the south at 10-20mph. Highs for the remainder of the weekend are going to be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.