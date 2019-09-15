First Alert Forecast: Quiet weather now before unsettled weather returns by the end of the week

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Hi everyone! I hope y’all are having a great day! Plenty of sunshine out there on this Sunday. Temperatures are going to slightly rise over the next couple of hours, giving is a high today of 95°. By 6PM we’re nearing 92°, 90° by 7PM, 86° by 8PM, 80° by 10PM. Skies will be mostly clear heading into Monday with lows nearing 70°.
We’re in a quiet weather pattern over the next several days. Monday through Wednesday, we’ll see above average temperatures with plenty of sunshine. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 90s, around 94° all three days.
Thursday still stay mostly sunny and highs nearing 93°. Unsettled weather returns heading into the end of this week heading into Friday, Saturday & Sunday. There is some disagreement between the models as to HOW we are going to get the rain. The timing of the rain is looking, right now, to be Friday through Sunday. Regardless they’re in agreement that we’re going to see some sort of precipitation heading into this weekend. Winds pick up some, out of the south at 10-20mph. Highs for the remainder of the weekend are going to be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
The first day of Fall is only 8 days away! Looking that far ahead, it seems fall is trying to start off strong with the bonus forecast week starting in the 90s for Monday & Tuesday but for the remainder of the week highs in the 80s.
Have a great Sunday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
