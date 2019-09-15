Multiple injured in apparent fight at GEO

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Multiple people have been rushed to the hospital after an apparent fight broke out at the Lawton Correctional Facility.
It happened shortly before 5 p.m.
According to radio traffic at least two people were stabbed at GEO, one in the back of the neck and one in the chest. At least one victim was transferred “emergency status” to Comanche County Memorial Hospital. Survival Flight was also called to transport victims.
At this point it is not clear how many people are injured.
We have reached out to officials with the GEO Group to learn more information but have not yet heard back.
