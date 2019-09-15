14th annual Yayo’s Run biggest ever

MARLOW, Okla. (TNN) - The 14th annual Yayo’s Run, a motorcycle event in Marlow, was the biggest ever- with over 200 motorcycles along for the ride!
Each year, motorcyclists from across the country visit southwest Oklahoma for the motorcycle run, making stops in Lawton, Medicine Park, and ending at Yayo's house in Marlow for a dinner and backyard bash!
The money raised from the motorcycle run goes to a family in need, and this year, it is being held to benefit 10-year-old Khloe Ann Johnson, who was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis. Yayo’s wife, Lupe, said they continue to host this event because of family members who have also endured health issues.
“We just try to help someone in need," said Lupe Varela. "I went through that with my baby sister and she passed away from cancer and I know how hard it is. We can do a little bit just to help somebody else in need. If all of us can do a little bit, we’ll be in a different world.”
Yayo and Lupe said they are thankful to those who show their support each year, and because of donations, they are able to give the families in need thousands of dollars to help with medical expenses.
