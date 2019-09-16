Duncan Farmer’s Market hosts first pop up location

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The Duncan Farmer’s Market has become a popular event each Sunday, but because some residents are not able to make it out on the weekend, the market is now hosting pop ups during the week.
The market workers set up shop outside of the Douglass Senior Center, Monday, selling a variety of fresh produce from Oklahoma.
“It’s from farmers like from Stratford, Oklahoma, Ringling,” said Alicia Malone, a garden worker with the Duncan Farmer’s Market.
The market workers said their first pop up was a success.
“We’ve sold out on watermelon, you know, first thing this morning, and the tomatoes and onions are going very well and our potatoes, as well," said Christy Ludwick, a job coach at the Duncan Farmer’s Market. “It’s been a good day today for the market.”
Their goal is to provide more opportunities around town for people to shop at.
“We decided on this location because, number one, we have the senior citizens center behind us. A lot of the people here do not have transportation to take advantage of the farmers market on Sundays," said Ludwick. "That’s the main reason we picked this location, so we can give everybody an opportunity to purchase some goods.”
If all goes well, they will expand the pop ups.
“Maybe a year or two down the road, and it takes off, then we’ll maybe do these pop ups in several parts of town,” said Ludwick.
The Duncan Farmer’s Market pop ups will be every Monday from 9 a.m. until noon outside of the Douglass Senior Center.
