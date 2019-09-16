FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: hot temperatures give way to late-week storm chances.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The pattern will favor warmer than average temperatures but storm chances may cool us off a bit later this week.
Mostly clear this evening through the overnight with light south winds and lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Tomorrow will be very similar to today with highs in the low to mid 90s and a few clouds. South winds will remain light at 10-15 mph. Wednesday will feature lots of sunshine, light south winds, and highs back into the low to mid 90s.
By Thursday into the weekend, unsettled weather will return, leading to at least low storm chances. The combination of a weak disturbance moving into east TX and a front to our north will produce a few storms starting later Thursday. The best chance of storms looks to be Saturday and possible into Sunday. Highs will cool off a bit into the upper 80s but it will remain muggy.
The pattern may change enough later next week to allow stronger cold fronts to move into Texoma from the north.
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
