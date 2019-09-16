LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
Summer is here to stay, at least for a little while longer, as the heat and humidity aren't going anywhere fast. Today high temperatures will be in the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Dewpoints will be in the upper 60s making for a humid afternoon. Tomorrow and Wednesday high temperatures will stay consistent with most places in the mid 90s. Sunshine and dry weather will also stick with us through Wednesday, and possibly most of Thursday.
High temperatures Thursday afternoon will be in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. The system currently in the Gulf of Mexico will move northward and could potentially bring us rain showers Thursday afternoon in eastern Texoma. Friday afternoon will be a similar situation, but increased rain chances look possible as an approaching cold front will spark a few isolated showers as well.
We will be moving into a very unsettled pattern here at the end of the work week and this weekend. Rain and storm chances look likely Saturday and Sunday along with high temperatures in the upper 80s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
