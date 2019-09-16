Lawton brothers paint mural on Cache Road

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - If you’ve driven down Cache road recently, you may have seen Lawton’s newest piece of artwork.
This mural is painted by brothers and Lawton natives Terry and Darry Shaw on a retaining wall at Cache Road Square. It sits just West of 38th Street. Terry said Lawton Mayor Stan Booker reached out to them about turning the wall into a work of art. He said they quickly got to work coming up with an idea.
“It's a weird shape wall that comes down, so we tried to come up with a concept that works with it. We tried to do something that was native around here that people would understand,” Terry Shaw said.
They did that by incorporating animals commonly found at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. The Shaw brothers started the project last Thursday and say they are thrilled to be contributing to the beautification of southwest Oklahoma.
"We’re from here and we just think that it’s a good thing for the town. It brings people here to look at the murals from other places which brings money to your town. You’ve got to do things to keep your town alive,” Shaw said.
You may have seen some of the brother’s other work around town. They’ve painted plenty of murals, including ones of Superman, Jack Nicholson and Spider-Man.
