Lawton gets new street sweeper

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton has a new street sweeper. It's one of the first items to be bought with money in the 2019-2020 fiscal year budget.
Slowly, at three to five miles an hour, it cleans the roads. A city employee said he has to drive extra slowly when he cleans heavy amount of dirt in the roadway.
The city budgeted $270,000 for the new street sweeper. They have two others that are about 10 years old.
“The old ones that we had would break down about every six minutes or something,” Mayor Stan Booker said. “And it was really a struggle trying to keep them on the street.”
Mayor Booker and Michael Cleghorn, Lawton’s City Manager, are looking forward to the work it can do. They’ve been working on improving how the city looks since they started their respective roles earlier this year.
“You never get a second chance to make a good first impression,” Booker said. “So you have to keep your city looking nice. Not only is it our first impression for people coming to town but it also makes us feel better. It’s a subconscious thing.”
“I think that it’s important that our citizens realize that we really want to increase how we look at our city and we feel about our city,” Cleghorn said.
If you see the street sweeper out, Cleghorn said people should slow down before moving over.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.