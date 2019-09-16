Lawton picks new fire chief

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton says they have hired a new fire chief.
Deputy Fire Chief Raanon Adams has been selected to serve as the 17th Fire Chief for the City of Lawton. He will officially take over the role on September 23.
Adams has served as Deputy Fire Chief since 2013. He graduated from Cameron University and Oklahoma State University.
“I intend to continue building on the vision of my predecessors in an effort to ensure the Lawton Fire Department provides the highest levels of service to the citizens of the Lawton Fort Sill area and the State of Oklahoma,” Adams said in a statement.
Adams was selected by a panel including Lawton City Manager Michael Cleghorn, Police Chief James Smith and a retired fire chief from the Oklahoma City area.
Former Fire Chief Dewayne Burk retired from the role earlier this year and now works for the city as the Human Resources Director.
The city says a ceremony for Adams to take the oath of office and a promotional pinning will be scheduled in the near future.
