Suspended sheriff resigns from job

WALTERS, Okla. (TNN) - The Cotton County Board of Commissioners accepted the resignation of Kent Simpson.
The county’s former sheriff submitted his resignation last week and county commissioners accepted that resignation Monday morning at their meeting.
Simpson was suspended back in June and faced accusations that he “knowingly, willfully, and unlawfully commit misconduct in office.”
The board of commissioners also approved going into a settlement agreement with him and having the case dismissed.
Tim King, who has served as the interim sheriff since the suspension, was appointed the acting sheriff for the remainder of Simpson’s term which ends next year.
We talked to a Cotton County commissioner about the situation and will have more information tonight.
