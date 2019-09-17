Altus Main Street wins Keep Oklahoma Beautiful project, paints buildings

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Main Street Altus continues to beautify the downtown area, this time with the help of Keep Oklahoma Beautiful.
Keep Oklahoma Beautiful, Main Street Altus, CL Boyd, and local business owners are all key players in sprucing up seven downtown buildings.
“We’ve had a lot of good things happening in Downtown Altus lately," said Lynna Wilmes, Executive Director of Main Street Altus. "We’re on a roll and we want to keep going.”
In June, Main Street Altus entered the Fresh Paint Days Program by submitting an application and photos of buildings that needed new paint. Then in August, they got the news they won.
“I think we won the big prize by getting the paint and supplies," said Wilmes. "We also got $250 from PSO to help with other expenses. We got the power washer from CL Boyd and the paint came from HIS. It’s just a great little program.”
Business owners were responsible paying for labor, which was a no-brainer for Krystal Martin, who owns two buildings that are getting a fresh coat.
“We’re constantly growing and evolving," said Martin. "And we’re doing that because we have a thriving downtown community.”
Margie Van Oostrum and her husband own four buildings, also getting the paint job. Margie says she couldn’t be more grateful for Main Street Altus’ investment in their downtown area.
“We’ve established a Main Street organization and they’ve done a marvelous job and bringing things back to what they had looked like originally and supporting the business owners down here," said Van Oostrum.
All seven buildings must be painted by October 4. That’s when Main Street Altus will submit a wrap-up report that includes before and after photos. Three winners will be chosen and honored at the KOB Environmental Excellence Awards.
Of the 61 cities across the state who entered the Fresh Paint Days Program, only 37 were chosen, including Altus, Frederick and Hobart.
