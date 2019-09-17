Care2Cure car show raises awareness for Huntington’s Disease

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Over 100 cars and trucks of all makes and models were on display Saturday at the Comanche County Fairgrounds for the 9th annual Care2Cure car show.
The event is held every year to help raise money to find a cure and to raise awareness for Huntington’s Disease. In the past, this car show has raised tens of thousands of dollars.
The show is put on by the Sweet Temptationz Car Club and the Huntington's Disease Support Group in Lawton.
One member of the support group said this car show means a lot to her and her family.
“The car show means so much to me because Huntington’s does run in my family, and bringing awareness to people who don’t know about it that could possibly have it in their family, it would help," said Jennifer Santiago, with the Huntington’s Disease support group. "It benefits them knowing there’s information out there for the disease and this is a starting point for it.”
Awards were given out to participants for their cars and trucks in several different categories.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.