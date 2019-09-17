Comanche Co. Commissioners accept suspension letter for Porter Hill VFD

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Porter Hill Volunteer Fire Department’s suspension was discussed at the Comanche County commissioners meeting Monday morning.
We told you last week that Porter Hill’s Board of Directors suspended the fire department after firefighters held a special meeting to elect a new board.
Monday we learned they did not file their paperwork correctly, resulting in the suspension.
County commissioners accepted a letter sent to them by the chairman of the board, and suspended the fire department until they can get reorganized.
Commissioners say it will not affect residents’ insurance, and money that has already been allocated to the department will not be taken away.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.