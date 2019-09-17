FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: the pattern will turn unsettled by the end of the week.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The combination of moisture and a front nearby will produce scattered storms at the end of the week.
A few clouds this evening then skies will turn mostly clear overnight. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s by 9PM and near 70 by morning. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy tomorrow with similar highs back into the low to mid 90s. South to southeast winds 10-15 mph.
Higher humidity may lead to a spotty thunderstorm later Thursday, otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s. Spotty storms will also be possible on Friday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs around 90 with breezy south winds. A front will be located to our north this weekend and scattered storms will be possible both days. Thanks to clouds and a bit of rain, highs should stay in the upper 80s.
It will remain somewhat unsettled next week with at least low storm chances and perhaps a front in the area by mid to late week.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.