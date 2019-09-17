LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
As you head out the door this morning temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. It will be another dry day all throughout the area so temperatures will again climb into the low to mid 90s. Our dry weather will stick with us through tomorrow as well. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies.
Thursday, most of us will stay dry but a few isolated rain and storm chances are possible for our far southeastern and eastern Texoma counties. High temperatures Thursday afternoon will begin to drop into the low 90s. Friday afternoon will be very comparable to Thursday as isolated rain chances remain in place for eastern and southeastern Texoma. Temperatures Friday afternoon will be around 90 degrees.
This weekend will be our best chance for scattered showers and storms throughout Texoma. A cold front looks to stall out in the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles through Sunday. This will allow for two different rounds of rain and possible thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 80s.
Next week the low 90 degree temperatures return along with a few more isolated rain chances.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
