Funeral services set for fallen Acme Firefighter

STERLING, Okla. (TNN) - Funeral services have been set for a fallen Acme Firefighter.
Blaine Alexander was killed on September 12th near Fort Cobb when a semi-truck ran a stop sign hitting his truck, Alexander was then ejected from the truck and pinned under the trailer of the semi.
Alexander's funeral services will be held on Thursday September 19th in the Sterling Gym starting at 2:00 P.M.
Following the funeral there will be a graveside service in the Woodlawn Cemetery at the intersection of County Road 1580 and County Street 2790.
Fire Departments wanting to join Grady County Fire Department, staging will be in Rush Springs at the Hop N Sack starting at 1:00 P.M. and departing at 1:20 P.M. for the short drive to Sterling.
Those who can’t meet in Rush Springs are free to stage at the Sterling Gym.
