Lawton Fire Chief talks new position

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We are hearing from Raanon Adams, the City of Lawton’s new fire chief, about his new position. He has served Lawton for over 20 years, moving up the ranks, and on the Union Executive Board, the State Firefighters Association, and as Deputy Fire Chief since 2013.
Chief Adams said he hopes to start new programs, like the Citizens Fire Academy, and to build on this position like many leaders have done before him.
“It means a lot of responsibility," said Chief Adams. "The job of the fire chief is not much different than the other jobs on the fire department. We all have a little bit different job to do. I’ve got more responsibility. I’ve got a responsibility to protect these guys and make sure they have their tools and equipment they need to do their jobs.”
Chief Adams will officially start his new role on September 23rd. There will be an oath of office and promotional pinning ceremony for Chief Adams at a later date.
