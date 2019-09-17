Lawton girl selected as ‘Leo of the Year’

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lions Club International selected a Lawton girl as their “Leo of the Year.”
Cathlien Spangle was honored Monday during a special meeting of the Lawton Noon Lions Club. She was recognized for her enthusiasm, for demonstrating her skills in leadership and for helping the growth of the organization.
Spangle is one of only 38 Leos selected for the award worldwide, and one of 16 in the nation.
It’s a honor she was grateful to receive, and grateful to her organization for giving her the opportunities that let her earn it.
“I like the Leos because I’ve always liked being part of a group of people I can get to know and form a friendship with. The Leos gave me a way to do two things I like: be in that group where I can form the friendships, and I can also help the community at the same time," says Spangle.
Some of the projects Spangle is involved with include stream cleanups, gardening and a trip to the Lions Club International Convention in Las Vegas.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.